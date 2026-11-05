Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026
Saudis say they downed ballistic missile as Houthis demand $51 billion in exchange for ceasefire
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
The Saudi-led anti-Houthi coalition says it intercepted a ballistic missile shot by the Yemen-based group toward the Medina region, home to Islam’s second-holiest city.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the Iran-backed Houthis are demanding $51 billion from Saudi Arabia to cease their attacks. The Houthis also want Riyadh to recognize them as the legitimate rulers of Yemen.
Both demands would represent a clear victory for the Houthis, and are unlikely to be accepted by the Saudis, who don’t have an easy solution to the Houthi threat from Yemen.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here