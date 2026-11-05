Saudis say they downed ballistic missile as Houthis demand $51 billion in exchange for ceasefire

The Saudi-led anti-Houthi coalition says it intercepted a ballistic missile shot by the Yemen-based group toward the Medina region, home to Islam’s second-holiest city.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Iran-backed Houthis are demanding $51 billion from Saudi Arabia to cease their attacks. The Houthis also want Riyadh to recognize them as the legitimate rulers of Yemen.

Both demands would represent a clear victory for the Houthis, and are unlikely to be accepted by the Saudis, who don’t have an easy solution to the Houthi threat from Yemen.