Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026

Bomb threat forces emergency landing of plane traveling from Dublin to Rome

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 10:52 am
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An Airbus A320 plane going from Dublin to Rome has been diverted to France’s Evreux airbase following a bomb alert, the office of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu says.

The situation is being monitored by the prime minister’s office, it adds.

Earlier this week, several European flights were targeted with bomb threats that turned out to be hoaxes. Another threat forced an Israeli-run cruise ship to dock in Greece for several hours for security inspections.

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