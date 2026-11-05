Herzog clashes with Otzma Yehudit lawmakers over election fraud claims, attacks on AG and Arab voters

President Isaac Herzog repeatedly clashes with representatives of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party during contentious consultations at the President’s Residence, rebuking them over unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud, attacks on the attorney general and remarks about Arab voters.

The exchanges unfold as the party recommends Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the next government. MK Yitzhak Wasserlauf claims that the election was “stolen,” echoing allegations of fraud that the bloc has repeated since losing its parliamentary majority.

“You are citing hearsay; it is all speculation,” says Herzog in response. “In the legal world, things must be proven, and generalizations must be avoided. It is important to me that people exercise caution. Sometimes, definitive claims end up amounting to very little.”

He adds that he has spoken with both Shin Bet chief David Zini and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, and notes that a special investigative team is examining the suspicions.

When Wasserlauf declares that his party has “no confidence” in Baharav-Miara, Herzog rebukes him, saying that “the culture of discrediting public servants in state institutions is unacceptable” simply because “they recommend something different from what one person or another wants.”

The discussion also turns to Arab voters, with Herzog suggesting that high turnout among the community may have been driven by opposition to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s treatment of them.

MK Yitzhak Kroizer says it is “a badge of honor” for Ben Gvir, claiming that the minister has brought law enforcement to Arab communities after decades of neglect, despite soaring deadly violence in the community during his tenure.

“This isn’t about racism. I have nothing against Arabs. I have friends who are Arab,” Wasserlauf insists.