Palestinian Authority foreign minister: We’ll work with any Israeli leader who respects Palestinian rights

Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian says that the PA would be willing to work with Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot if he forms a government, provided he respects Palestinian rights.

Asked in an interview with the Saudi Al Hadath channel whether the PA could work with Eisenkot, Aghabekian says: “We can work with anyone who sees a Palestinian as a Palestinian who has rights, and who respects Palestinian rights and international law.”

“These are essential characteristics of any partner with whom we can enter into discussions about the future of the region and the future of the conflict and the occupation,” she says. “We want to see a partner who envisions a future for this region with peace, not wars.”

Aghabekian also addresses Eisenkot’s stated opposition to Palestinian statehood, saying: “Eisenkot said no to a Palestinian state, but the future of the region is based on the right to two states and the Palestinian right that has been recognized by the international community.”

“We want to tell Israelis, first and foremost, that the five million Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza will not emigrate, will not be expelled and will not go anywhere. What are they going to do with five million Palestinians?” she asks.

She calls on the international community to exert greater pressure on Israel to bring about changes on the ground.

Asked why the PA has once again postponed its own elections, having not held parliamentary elections in 20 years, Aghabekian argues that conditions on the ground do not allow them to take place.