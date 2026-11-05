Ayalon Highway to close for most of the weekend for electrical work; train service affected as well

People hoping to travel across Israel over the weekend should prepare for traffic delays and altered public transportation schedules, as large portions of the Ayalon Highway, Israel’s busiest road, will be closed for most of the weekend starting tonight due to necessary electrical work.

Trains in the Gush Dan area will also be affected by the electrical work, with limited service in the Tel Aviv and Herzliya area, cutting some routes in two and shortening others.

Route 20, more commonly referred to as Ayalon, will be closed from 11:30 p.m. tonight until Friday at 4 p.m.

It will then remain open most of Saturday, before closing again at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Vehicle traffic will be redirected to alternative routes while the road is closed.

The same electrical work will also affect Israel Railways starting Thursday night and until 4 a.m. on Sunday.

All Tel Aviv train stations except Tel Aviv Savidor Center will be closed, truncating lines that run north-south through the city.

The Modiin-Nahariya line will be split into two different lines, one running between Modiin Central and Tel Aviv Savidor Center, and the other between Herzliya and Nahariya.

The same will be done for the Beersheba-Nahariya line and the Ashkelon-Binyamina line.

The Jerusalem-Herzliya line will operate in a shortened format, starting at Savidor Center rather than Herzliya.