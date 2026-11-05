Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026

IRGC: 2 tankers, tugboat attempting to use unauthorized Hormuz routes catch fire

By Reuters Today, 6:37 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says that two oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire in separate incidents after attempting to use unauthorized routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

One tanker struck a mine while attempting to cross a passage south of the strait, while another supertanker caught fire while exiting the route in the eastern part of the waterway, the IRGC says.

A tugboat that approached the second vessel to help extinguish the fire also caught fire, it adds.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.