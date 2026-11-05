IRGC: 2 tankers, tugboat attempting to use unauthorized Hormuz routes catch fire

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says that two oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire in separate incidents after attempting to use unauthorized routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

One tanker struck a mine while attempting to cross a passage south of the strait, while another supertanker caught fire while exiting the route in the eastern part of the waterway, the IRGC says.

A tugboat that approached the second vessel to help extinguish the fire also caught fire, it adds.