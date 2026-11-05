Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026
IRGC: 2 tankers, tugboat attempting to use unauthorized Hormuz routes catch fire
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says that two oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire in separate incidents after attempting to use unauthorized routes through the Strait of Hormuz.
One tanker struck a mine while attempting to cross a passage south of the strait, while another supertanker caught fire while exiting the route in the eastern part of the waterway, the IRGC says.
A tugboat that approached the second vessel to help extinguish the fire also caught fire, it adds.
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