Man charged with stabbing wife to death over suspected affair

The Haifa District Attorney’s Office charges resident Ali Maswada, 28, with fatally stabbing his wife, Yonit, 30, in their home on the night of September 24-25 while their three-month-old son was sleeping.

Maswada is indicted at the Haifa District Court on charges of aggravated murder with intent and obstruction of justice.

He decided to murder Yonit because he thought she was having an affair, according to the indictment.

In the weeks before Yonit’s death, Maswada struck her at least twice and broke her phone, prosecutors say, citing two of the slain woman’s friends.

After the stabbing, Maswada allegedly showered his wife’s body and himself to remove all signs of blood, and then called police and banged on neighbors’ doors to give the impression that he was innocent. He even helped police perform CPR on Yonit, according to the indictment.

The officers who rushed to the scene found Maswada holding his wife’s body, prosecutors say. They add that both Maswada and his wife’s body were clean even though the floor of the apartment was full of blood.

Maswada, who was taken into custody, claimed his wife stabbed herself during an argument, but he later told a police informant that he himself stabbed her and then washed her body.