Joint List says it will back Eisenkot as PM, handing him majority of recommendations

The Joint List says it will recommend Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog as the next prime minister.
Eisenkot already had the backing of more Knesset members than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but now he will receive nods from 67 MKs in the next Knesset, a majority of the body. This does not, however, mean that those parties backing him will ultimately join his coalition.
The Joint List says the unanimous decision between its three factions comes “in response to the public demand to prevent Netanyahu and his government from returning to power.”
It says backing Eisenkot is important, despite the opposition bloc’s failure so far to show sufficient willingness to “confront Netanyahu’s path, as well as to fight incitement against Arab citizens and attempts to undermine the legitimacy of their political decision.”
“Although Eisenkot has received more recommendations than Netanyahu, we believe it is important to widen the gap between them,” the Joint List notes, arguing that the move could strengthen the chances of replacing the government and reduce the prospect of a unity government that would keep Netanyahu in power.
A Joint List delegation is due to present the recommendation to Herzog this afternoon.
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