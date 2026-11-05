Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026

Israel and Germany extend their energy cooperation agreement

By Reuters Today, 4:21 pm
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Israel and Germany have extended their energy cooperation agreement into 2027 for a fifth consecutive year, Israel’s Energy and Infrastructure Ministry says.

The signing of the bilateral energy partnership with Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy occurs during a visit by a German energy delegation to Israel.

The cooperation next year aims to advance emerging technologies including geothermal energy and nuclear fusion, deepen regulatory exchanges on sustainable aviation fuel and cleaner fuels, and examine underground natural gas storage as well as the transportation of natural gas and low-carbon gases, the ministry says in a statement.

It will also address energy efficiency in data centers, charging solutions for electric vehicles in apartment buildings, heat pumps in the built environment and the use of artificial intelligence to manage electricity grids more intelligently.

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