Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

Saudi strikes in Sanaa kill 11, including women and children, Houthi media says

By AFP Today, 12:37 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Houthi media says Saudi strikes killed 11 people, including women and children, in Yemen’s Sanaa province, following the return of the country’s dormant civil war.

“Martyrdom of 11 citizens, among them women and children, in Saudi enemy airstrikes” on homes in the Al-Shariyah area of Sanaa province, the Iran-backed Houthis’ Saba news agency says, adding that operations to recover victims from the rubble were ongoing and that “aircraft targeted paramedics with two strikes.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.