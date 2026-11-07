Saudi strikes in Sanaa kill 11, including women and children, Houthi media says

Houthi media says Saudi strikes killed 11 people, including women and children, in Yemen’s Sanaa province, following the return of the country’s dormant civil war.

“Martyrdom of 11 citizens, among them women and children, in Saudi enemy airstrikes” on homes in the Al-Shariyah area of Sanaa province, the Iran-backed Houthis’ Saba news agency says, adding that operations to recover victims from the rubble were ongoing and that “aircraft targeted paramedics with two strikes.”