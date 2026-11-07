Bessent said to reach out to China to help end Iran war after Republicans’ midterm election defeat

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has reached out to China to use its influence with Tehran to end the Iran war, and China has in turn reached out to Iran, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius says, citing a knowledgeable US official.

According to Ignatius, Bessent reached out to China with the blessing of US President Donald Trump after Republicans suffered a midterm election rout on Tuesday, which Trump and Vice President JD Vance have publicly attributed to the Iran war.