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Trump advisers told him he has until new Congress to restart major Iran operations — report

Today, 1:57 pm
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US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before walking across the South Lawn of the White House to board Marine One, November 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before walking across the South Lawn of the White House to board Marine One, November 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

US President Donald Trump was told by some of his advisers five days before Tuesday’s midterm elections that if he restarts major combat operations against Iran, he should do so before the swearing-in of the new Congress in January, NBC reports, citing two US officials.

Democrats’ takeover of both houses of Congress in the election reinforced the assessment, according to the officials, amid widespread voter anger about the war, and the new Congress could hamper operations through investigations, budget cuts, and legislative action.

A Pentagon spokesperson declines to comment, NBC says.

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