Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

Toll of Saudi strikes on Houthi-held Sanaa rises to 22, Iran-backed rebels’ media reports

By AFP Today, 2:15 pm
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Two media outlets affiliated with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis say the death toll in Saudi strikes on Yemen’s Sanaa province has risen to 22.

“The number of victims of the Saudi enemy warplane massacre in the Al-Shariya area… has risen to 22 citizens, most of them children and women, while the number of wounded has risen to 30,” the Houthis’ Saba news agency says, with the group’s Al-Masirah TV reporting the same toll.

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