Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says self-proclaimed limit on ballistic missile range ‘has been lifted’

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says a self-proclaimed limit of 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) on the range of its ballistic missiles “has been lifted,” suggesting the country may seek to develop missiles capable of reaching more distant targets amid fears of renewed all-out war.

The comments by Gen. Hossein Mohebbi, the IRGC spokesman, come days after a statement attributed to Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khomeini said “any kind and level of threat” from the US or Israel would face a response without geographic limits.

Asked at a Tehran press conference about the limit on missile ranges, Mohebbi says “that restriction has been lifted for us,” and that Iran will “demonstrate these capabilities in practice” rather than make statements.

He does not say whether Iran had missiles capable of exceeding the limit.

The 2,000-kilometer range puts parts of Greece and the Balkans, the entire Arabian Peninsula, the Levant and most of Egypt within reach of Iran’s missiles.

Despite claiming it restricts its missile range to 2,000 kilometers, Iran in March reportedly tried and failed to hit the joint US-UK base at Diego Garcia, in the Indian Ocean, some 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) away from the Islamic Republic.

US officials have also said technology from Iran’s space program can be repurposed to build intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.