Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

US military looks to restrict Iranian land commerce, expanding on naval blockade

By Reuters Today, 3:50 pm
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After a months-long naval blockade on Iran, the US military is setting up a task force to bolster Washington’s efforts to restrict Tehran’s movement of advanced weapons systems and other sanctioned material across its land borders and the Caspian Sea.

The announcement of the task force, which has not been previously reported, will be made later on Saturday by the US Central Command, according to a statement seen by Reuters ahead of its release.

Task Force Iron Gate, as it will be called, will be based in Tampa, Florida, and will coordinate with other US government agencies. Beyond the movement of weapons, the task force will also focus on dual-use and illegal revenue streams.

“Strengthening CENTCOM’s collaboration with US interagency partners will further constrain Iran’s ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military,” Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of the US military’s of Central Command, says in a statement.

Central Command estimates that its naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in crude oil.

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