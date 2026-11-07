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Syria to send thousands of troops to Yemen and Saudi Arabia to help fight Houthis, sources say

By AFP Today, 3:35 pm
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Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, greets Syria’s leader Ahmad al-Sharaa at the royal palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 2, 2025. (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, greets Syria’s leader Ahmad al-Sharaa at the royal palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 2, 2025. (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)

Thousands of Syrian troops are set to deploy to Saudi Arabia and Yemen, with some already on the ground, multiple Yemeni officials tell AFP, as Riyadh rallies international help to repel the Iran-backed Houthi rebels and bolster the government in Aden.

Hundreds of troops have already been deployed to both sides of the border, according to three separate Yemeni military sources and a defense official.

A source from the Saudi-backed Yemeni government’s presidency and another from its defense ministry add that thousands more troops are set to be deployed to help with the fight against the Houthis.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

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