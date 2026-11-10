Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

New explosions heard in Saudi capital Riyadh

By AFP Today, 3:06 am
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Multiple explosions are heard in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, following weeks of attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

Residents also receive a text-message alert on their mobile phones instructing them to take shelter due to an “aerial threat,” with a later message from the country’s civil defense agency saying the danger has passed.

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