Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026
New explosions heard in Saudi capital Riyadh
Multiple explosions are heard in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, following weeks of attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.
Residents also receive a text-message alert on their mobile phones instructing them to take shelter due to an “aerial threat,” with a later message from the country’s civil defense agency saying the danger has passed.
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