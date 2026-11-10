Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Saudi governor inspects Aramco’s Riyadh office after Houthi-caused damage

By Reuters Today, 3:04 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Left to right: The Aramco tower in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, seen damaged by debris following a Houthi attack on November 8, 2026; the tower as seen on September 20, 2025. (Screenshot/X: used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law/Split Second Stock via iStock)
Left to right: The Aramco tower in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, seen damaged by debris following a Houthi attack on November 8, 2026; the tower as seen on September 20, 2025. (Screenshot/X: used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law/Split Second Stock via iStock)

Saudi Arabia’s deputy governor of Riyadh has inspected an Aramco administrative building in the capital that was damaged in an attack by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group, state news agency SPA reports.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz says the attack underscores the Houthis’ targeting of civilian facilities, according to SPA. He directs authorities to provide support for Aramco employees.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry reported limited damage to the Aramco Tower in the capital’s financial district, with no injuries or fatalities, without identifying those responsible.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, as they have stepped up strikes on Saudi infrastructure amid the wider US-Israeli war with Iran.

The Houthis have ramped up strikes on Aramco facilities in recent weeks, including the oil giant’s headquarters in Dhahran in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

Fighting between the Houthis and the coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government intensified after the Houthis advanced in September toward the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategic shipping chokepoint on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula from the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia said on Monday that its East-West oil pipeline was struck in the Medina region, causing a limited fire that was later extinguished. The attack caused no casualties and did not affect pipeline operations, SPA said.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.