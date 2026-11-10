NY man allegedly shouts ‘Heil Hitler’ at 7-year-old Jewish girl in kosher store

A US man is charged with harassing a 34-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter at a kosher store on Long Island, New York.

The suspect, Hasani Ferguson, allegedly approached the pair on Sunday at Bingo Wholesale in the town of Inwood, held his hands out toward them in the shape of a handgun, and made gunshot noises.

Ferguson, 36, then made comments including, “Free Palestine,” “Heil Hitler,” and “Kill all Jews and kill Israel,” according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Ferguson allegedly continued making handgun gestures towards the pair as he neared them, then ran out of the store shouting, “Kill the Jews,” the police department says.

Ferguson was arrested last night and charged with making a threat of mass harm, menacing in the third degree and disorderly conduct.