Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

NY man allegedly shouts ‘Heil Hitler’ at 7-year-old Jewish girl in kosher store

By Luke Tress Today, 4:49 am
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

Suspect Hasani Ferguson in a US police booking photo, November 2026. (Nassau County Police Department)
Suspect Hasani Ferguson in a US police booking photo, November 2026. (Nassau County Police Department)

A US man is charged with harassing a 34-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter at a kosher store on Long Island, New York.

The suspect, Hasani Ferguson, allegedly approached the pair on Sunday at Bingo Wholesale in the town of Inwood, held his hands out toward them in the shape of a handgun, and made gunshot noises.

Ferguson, 36, then made comments including, “Free Palestine,” “Heil Hitler,” and “Kill all Jews and kill Israel,” according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Ferguson allegedly continued making handgun gestures towards the pair as he neared them, then ran out of the store shouting, “Kill the Jews,” the police department says.

Ferguson was arrested last night and charged with making a threat of mass harm, menacing in the third degree and disorderly conduct.

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