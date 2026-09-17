AG’s office rejects Lapid’s attempt to block Sa’ar from filling diplomatic posts before election

The Attorney General’s Office rejects a request from Opposition Leader Yair Lapid to block Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar from filling a number of diplomatic posts until after the October 27 election.

In a letter to Lapid’s attorney, the AG’s office says that delaying the filling of ambassador positions would “harm the public interest.”

It also points out that when Lapid was serving as the foreign minister during an election period, he continued to fill such posts.