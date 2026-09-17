Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

German police arrest Afghan man suspected of synagogue arson

By AFP Today, 9:21 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

An Afghan citizen suspected of having carried out an arson attack against a synagogue in the western German city of Wuppertal was arrested today, police tell AFP.

Confirming reports in the German press, the police spokesperson says someone had “apparently attempted to set a secondary entrance on fire,” but “the fire [was] quickly extinguished afterwards by members of the synagogue.”

The suspect “spread a flammable liquid on the steps in front of the synagogue” before “setting it alight,” the police also say in a separate statement.

“No one was injured,” the spokesman tells AFP, adding that the damage caused is minimal.

According to law enforcement, the suspect is 37 years old, “known to the police and of Afghan nationality.”

He was arrested immediately after the incident near the Jewish temple. According to the initial investigation, he appears to have acted alone, police say.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.