German police arrest Afghan man suspected of synagogue arson

An Afghan citizen suspected of having carried out an arson attack against a synagogue in the western German city of Wuppertal was arrested today, police tell AFP.

Confirming reports in the German press, the police spokesperson says someone had “apparently attempted to set a secondary entrance on fire,” but “the fire [was] quickly extinguished afterwards by members of the synagogue.”

The suspect “spread a flammable liquid on the steps in front of the synagogue” before “setting it alight,” the police also say in a separate statement.

“No one was injured,” the spokesman tells AFP, adding that the damage caused is minimal.

According to law enforcement, the suspect is 37 years old, “known to the police and of Afghan nationality.”

He was arrested immediately after the incident near the Jewish temple. According to the initial investigation, he appears to have acted alone, police say.