Soldier filmed threatening Bedouin man in West Bank after settlers attack his family

An IDF soldier was filmed threatening a Bedouin man two days ago after entering his home near the West Bank village of a-Taybeh, close to Ramallah.

In the video, the soldier can be heard saying that the man “will be beaten to a pulp; his eyes will be black and blue.”

The father of the man seen in the video, Mohammed Kaabneh, tells The Times of Israel that on Tuesday, settlers came in the evening to his home and pepper-sprayed one of his sons, aged 16.

While Kaabneh was at a hospital in Ramallah with his 16-year-old son, four settlers and eight soldiers arrived at his home and accused another of his sons, aged 23, of throwing stones.

According to Kaabneh, the soldiers and settlers damaged property inside the house. In addition to the threat against his son captured in the video footage, he said one of the soldiers called him from his son’s phone and told him, “If you don’t come back, I’ll destroy your house.”

Kaabneh said the soldiers also beat his son. By the time Kaabneh returned home, he said the soldiers had already left.

The IDF has yet to comment.

“הבן שלך מפורק מכות”: פורעים יהודים פרצו לבית משפחה בדואית בשטח B, שברו הרסו תקפו את אחד הילדים וחייל שהיה איתם שלח סרטון מאיים מהבית לאבא. pic.twitter.com/3BdLCqOlVg — כרמלה מנשה (@ela1949) October 1, 2026