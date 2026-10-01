Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026
UAE opening probe into whether flydubai attack had terror motive, was preplanned
The UAE prosecutor general has ordered an investigation into the incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv yesterday, which made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after the copilot stabbed the pilot in an apparent attempt to crash the plane, the state news agency reports.
The investigation will examine the circumstances and motives, including whether it was linked to any terrorist activity or involved prior planning or direction.
UAE judicial authorities have jurisdiction over the incident because the aircraft is registered in the UAE and flies under its flag, the statement says, adding that UAE law applies to crimes committed on board “even if they occur outside the country’s territory.”
More from today’s Liveblog:
- El Al says first repatriation flight from Dubai expected tomorrow; tickets to cost $249
- High Court begins hearings on ban of Arab parties and candidates from Oct. 27 election
- Lt. Col. Aryeh Amidror, son of former national security adviser, named as Gaza Division intel officer involved in Oct. 7 failures
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