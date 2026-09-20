Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026

Reports: Settlers wound 2 Palestinians, smash car windows in West Bank

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 11:06 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reports that settlers attacked Palestinians from the village of Lubban ash-Sharqiya in an area near the village this morning.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reports that two Palestinians were injured: a 58-year-old man who was struck in the head by a stone, and one who was stabbed in the thigh.

Additionally, Palestinian media outlets report that settlers smashed the windows of several Palestinian vehicles in the village, which is south of Nablus. It is unclear whether the incidents are connected.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.