Reports: Settlers wound 2 Palestinians, smash car windows in West Bank

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reports that settlers attacked Palestinians from the village of Lubban ash-Sharqiya in an area near the village this morning.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reports that two Palestinians were injured: a 58-year-old man who was struck in the head by a stone, and one who was stabbed in the thigh.

Additionally, Palestinian media outlets report that settlers smashed the windows of several Palestinian vehicles in the village, which is south of Nablus. It is unclear whether the incidents are connected.

متابعة | مستوطنون يحطمون عدة مركبات، خلال هجومهم على قرية اللبن الشرقية، جنوب نابلس. pic.twitter.com/93cO9T7SBK — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) September 20, 2026