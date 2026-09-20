Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026
IDF responding to reports of gunfire near West Bank settlement
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The IDF says it is responding to reports of gunfire near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf, also known as Halamish.
“IDF troops were dispatched to the scene,” the military says.
No further details are immediately available.
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