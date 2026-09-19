Palestinian media reports two killed, several hurt in Israeli strike in Gaza City

Palestinian media report two dead and several injured in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood a short while ago.

The IDF has not yet commented on the reports.

????عاجل: شهيدان متفحمان داخل الجيب وعدد من الاصابات في قصف جيب سبورتاج أبيض اللون في حي الشيخ رضوان شمالي مدينة غزةhttps://t.co/wH4HOb6hyj pic.twitter.com/fwHOUzeNZY — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 19, 2026