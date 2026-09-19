Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 19, 2026

Palestinian media reports two killed, several hurt in Israeli strike in Gaza City

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 4:43 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Palestinian media report two dead and several injured in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood a short while ago.

The IDF has not yet commented on the reports.

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