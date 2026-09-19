Palestinian media reports two killed, several hurt in Israeli strike in Gaza City
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Palestinian media report two dead and several injured in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood a short while ago.
The IDF has not yet commented on the reports.
????عاجل: شهيدان متفحمان داخل الجيب وعدد من الاصابات في قصف جيب سبورتاج أبيض اللون في حي الشيخ رضوان شمالي مدينة غزةhttps://t.co/wH4HOb6hyj pic.twitter.com/fwHOUzeNZY
— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 19, 2026
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