US Central Command chief: 1 billion barrels of crude oil allowed to exit through Hormuz in recent months

Chief of the US Central Command, Adm. Brad Cooper, says American forces have enabled over one billion barrels of crude oil to exit the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz in recent months, amid an ongoing blockade against Iran.

“CENTCOM forces have supported more than one billion barrels of crude oil leaving the Gulf. That’s one billion barrels of crude oil out through the Strait of Hormuz in the last couple of months. We’ve reached this significant milestone while assisting over 2,000 commercial ship transits through the strait by providing coordinated protection. Clearly, momentum is building,” Cooper says in a video statement.

He says that “primary transit lanes in the strait are clear of mines” planted by Iranian forces, and “thousands of ships have passed through the strait.”

“Over one billion barrels of crude have been shipped from Gulf partners through the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran has exported zero barrels thanks to our ironclad blockade,” Cooper continues.

He says the “volume of crude oil, cargo, and liquid natural gas these past two weeks is higher than at any point in the past six months.”

“We’re also working with every partner in the region, enhancing their air defense, forming a new coalition attack drone unit, and keeping the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters open and clear,” Cooper adds.

Update from CENTCOM Commander: pic.twitter.com/PTX6n9fn56 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 19, 2026