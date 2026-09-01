New footage shows Yair Golan evacuating wounded on Oct. 7

New footage and pictures broadcast by Channel 12 shows The Democrats leader Yair Golan evacuating wounded people during the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre.

The photos are broadcast in the wake of Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, insinuating without evidence in an interview aired yesterday that Golan had advance notice of the onslaught, drawing a furious response from the latter’s party. Golan said he would sue her.

Golan, a former deputy IDF chief of staff, drove to the site of the Nova music festival massacre on the morning of October 7 and rescued multiple people, later earning praise for his actions.

Two pictures of Golan helping rescue people are supplied by Oz Davidian, a local farmer who was hailed for his heroism on the day, making some 20 trips on the day to rescue people from the Nova music festival.

“To focus on the facts, on Oct 7, I met Yair Golan in the field. He was in a small car, a Toyota Yaris that could not cross the wadi. I helped him across in my truck while he covered us. We then went in to retrieve three kids who were hiding from the terrorist fire,” Davidian tells Channel 12.

One of the pictures was taken by one of the survivors, while the other was a selfie taken by Davidian. “I thought it might be the last picture ever taken of me.

“I’m forced to come here and to give an interview because it’s not only that he was there on October 7, but he was with me in the vehicle; we rescued three children alive,” Davidian says. “Afterwards, by himself, he rescued another group.”

Another video, shot by a Channel 12 correspondent on his phone, shows Golan with a woman he rescued from the Nova party and brought to Ofakim.