2.6 million students return to school amid teacher shortages, systemic challenges

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9:19 am

Iran’s president says Tehran would ‘immediately’ reciprocate if US returns to June deal

By AFP

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says that Tehran would “immediately” reciprocate if the United States returns to a June deal aimed at ending their war.

“I state explicitly that if the United States returns to its commitments under the aforementioned memorandum of understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately take reciprocal action,” Pezeshkian says at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan, according to the website of the Iranian presidency.

9:18 am

Metula elementary school and kindergarten open for first time since war

By Diana Bletter
Metula Mayor David Azoulay greets students at Hanadiv Elementary School on September 1, 2026 (Diana Bletter/Times of Israel)
Metula Mayor David Azoulay greets students at Hanadiv Elementary School on September 1, 2026 (Diana Bletter/Times of Israel)

For the first time since October 2023, Metula has reopened its Hanadiv Elementary School, with 36 students in grades one to six and 18 in kindergarten.

“This is very good news,” Mayor David Azoulay tells The Times of Israel as he stands at the school entrance welcoming students, parents and teachers.

Metula is Israel’s northernmost community, located near the Lebanon border, which has been the site of heavy fighting over the past three years.

Residents of the picturesque village were evacuated for more than a year in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre in southern Israel, when Lebanese terror group Hezbollah opened a second front against Israel. Hezbollah rockets and drones damaged many of the village’s buildings, including the school, which has been renovated.

A Metula spokesperson says that roughly 65% of the town’s residents on the Israel-Lebanon border have returned.

“When I went to school here in the 1980s, we had 17 kids in each grade,” Shimon Gino, a lawyer who grew up in Metula, tells The Times of Israel. He says his wife and four children have returned after being evacuated during the war.

“One of my daughters started first grade during COVID and then went through the war in two different schools. Now she’s back here. It won’t be easy, but kids can adjust. They’re very excited,” he said.

9:10 am

Golan says he’ll sue PM’s wife for pushing treason theory; Eisenkot: Outrageous claim meant to fan hatred

Leader of the Democrats party Yair Golan leads a faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on June 22, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Leader of the Democrats party Yair Golan leads a faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on June 22, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Democrats party leader Yair Golan says he intends to sue Sara Netanyahu for defamation, after the prime minister’s wife pushed a baseless conspiracy theory during an interview yesterday that the left-wing politician had advance notice of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack.

“We will definitely file a lawsuit against Sara Netanyahu,” Golan tells Army Radio.

Golan, a former deputy IDF chief of staff, drove to the site of the Nova music festival massacre that morning and rescued multiple people, later earning praise for his actions.

Meanwhile, Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot, a former IDF chief of staff, says on X: “The outrageous conspiracy theory of treason, which has absolutely no factual basis and which the prime minister’s wife spread last night, is intended solely to fan hatred and perpetuate the Netanyahu government, whose only way of ruling is to divide.”

He goes on: “Netanyahu is running from responsibility for the worst failure in Israel’s history, to which he led us blindly, through negligence and by ignoring every warning sign. Some people claim that they ‘weren’t woken up,’ while others got up and rushed into action — without asking questions.

“They will not succeed in turning good into evil, or truth into lies. We will not allow it, and the people of Israel will not allow it. I stand with my friend, Maj. Gen. (res.) Yair Golan, who fought for the State of Israel for decades and, on the morning of October 7, showed responsibility and courage and heroically saved lives.”

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8:52 am

Flood death toll rises to over 1,000, mostly in Nepal

By AFP
Nepal Army soldiers carry a body of a worker recovered from the site of a hydropower project in Upper Trishuli, Nepal, September 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kaslai Dine)
Nepal Army soldiers carry a body of a worker recovered from the site of a hydropower project in Upper Trishuli, Nepal, September 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kaslai Dine)

Devastating floods on the China-Nepal border have killed at least 987 people in Nepal, the disaster authority says, taking overall deaths to more than 1,000.

Chinese state media earlier confirmed 16 people were killed in Tibet, bringing the total toll from Wednesday’s disaster to 1,003.

The number of missing in Nepal drops to 3,916, as rescue efforts enter a seventh day, and the bodies recovered rise.

In China, state media says that 546 people are missing, taking the overall number of missing to 4,462.

The missing in Nepal include 583 foreigners from over 30 nationalities. The missing in China include 261 foreigners from 23 countries.

8:49 am

North Korea and US show signs of resuming dialogue, South Korean lawmaker says

By Reuters

North Korea and the United States are showing signs of resuming dialogue, a South Korean lawmaker says after being briefed by Seoul’s intelligence agency.

There has, however, been no confirmation of specific contacts between Pyongyang and Washington, he tells a televised briefing.

“Regarding a North Korea-US summit, there was an assessment that talks could be possible at anytime,” lawmaker Youn Kun-young says.

US President Donald Trump said last month he ​planned to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this year after he ordered a major scaling back of annual military exercises between the United States and South Korea.The two met three times in 2018 and ​2019.

Youn also tells reporters that Seoul’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) believes that North Korea is continuing to take steps to position Kim Jong Un’s daughter, known as Ju Ae, as his successor.

8:46 am

Report: Settlers set fire to West Bank mosque, spray graffiti

By Nurit Yohanan

Palestinian media report that settlers set fire to a mosque in the village of Bizzariya in the Nablus area of the northern West Bank. No injuries were reported.

Graffiti in Hebrew sprayed nearby was also documented.

One message declares: “Evacuations [of outposts] = trouble. You’ve been warned.”

8:37 am

2.6 million students return to school amid teacher shortages, systemic challenges

Schoolchildren pose for a picture ahead of the start of the academic year in Moshav Yashresh, August 27, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)
Schoolchildren pose for a picture ahead of the start of the academic year in Moshav Yashresh, August 27, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Some 2.6 million students and preschoolers return to school around the country this morning at some some 28,000 institutions. The number includes some 180,000 first graders.

“We are opening the school year with a great sense of responsibility and a clear direction: to strengthen Israeli students’ sense of belonging and resilience, deepen their identity, values and heritage, while at the same time providing them with the knowledge and tools that will enable them to lead and succeed in a rapidly changing world,” Education Minister Yoav Kisch said ahead of the start of the school year.

But national education is also facing numerous challenges, with a recent study finding that Israeli teachers perform considerably worse than their OECD counterparts in literacy, numeracy and problem-solving skills at every level of the education system.

There is also a shortage in capable teachers. The Central Bureau of Statistics recently assessed that schools are missing some 31,000 teachers qualified to teach the subjects they have been assigned. The Education Ministry insists it is missing only several hundred educators.

In a recent poll published by Channel 12, 68% gave the education system a “poor” grade, compared to 25% who said it was functioning well.

For the first time this year, 9th graders will be taught “financial education” classes, meant to give them better tools to handle their finances as adults, including lessons on cosumerism, investments, budgeting and more.

In the south and in the north, in communities devastated on October 7, 2023, and during the ensuing war, many students will return to schools in their home towns for the first time since the attack, after being housed temporarily elsewhere in the country while the communities were rebuilt and rehabilitated.

In Jerusalem, police will secure a new secular school opening today in the Kiryat Yovel neighborhood, after ultra-Orthodox extremists protested last night outside the institution.

5:32 am

Shin Bet chief said to fly to US to discuss ‘sensitive matters’ with FBI counterparts

Shin Bet chief David Zini is seen at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem during Memorial Day, April 21, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Shin Bet chief David Zini is seen at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem during Memorial Day, April 21, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Shin Bet chief David Zini flew covertly to the United States on Saturday evening in his first foreign trip since entering the role, Channel 13 news reports, without citing sources.

Zini reportedly traveled to meet his counterparts from the FBI and discuss a series of “sensitive matters,” including settler violence in the West Bank and the spiriting away of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair from Miami to Israel amid an Iranian plot to kill him.

4:05 am

Israel said unhappy with progress on Hezbollah disarmament in pilot zones; Lebanese army officers said to oppose IDF pullout

Israel is dissatisfied with the Lebanese army’s progress so far in disarming Hezbollah in the pilot zones it has been operating in in southern Lebanon, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

The outlet quotes an unnamed senior US official as saying that Lebanese army officers have voiced opposition to an IDF withdrawal from southern Lebanon at this time, fearing that the Iran-backed terror group will return to the area.

“We are working with both sides to reach a future arrangement, but it will take time,” the American official says.

Key Update
3:44 am

Palestinian elderly couple allegedly beaten by settlers in West Bank village

An elderly Palestinian woman has been hospitalized with a serious head injury after being beaten by settlers during a raid of the central West Bank village of Burqa earlier tonight, the Red Crescent emergency service claims.

The woman’s husband was also injured, and several sheep belonging to residents of the village were stolen, according to Al Jazeera.

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