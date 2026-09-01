Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Iran president meets Putin on sidelines of SCO summit

By AFP Today, 3:31 pm Edit
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek on September 1, 2026. (Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP)
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek on September 1, 2026. (Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP)

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kyrgyzstan, the Iranian presidency says.

“During the meeting, the latest state of bilateral relations between Iran and Russia was reviewed and the two sides discussed ways to strengthen and expand cooperation in various fields,” says the presidency in a statement accompanied by images of Putin and Pezeshkian shaking hands.

 

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