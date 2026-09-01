Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026
Iran president meets Putin on sidelines of SCO summit
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Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kyrgyzstan, the Iranian presidency says.
“During the meeting, the latest state of bilateral relations between Iran and Russia was reviewed and the two sides discussed ways to strengthen and expand cooperation in various fields,” says the presidency in a statement accompanied by images of Putin and Pezeshkian shaking hands.
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