Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Shin Bet chief said to fly to US to discuss ‘sensitive matters’ with FBI counterparts

Today, 5:32 am Edit
Shin Bet chief David Zini is seen at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem during Memorial Day, April 21, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Shin Bet chief David Zini is seen at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem during Memorial Day, April 21, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Shin Bet chief David Zini flew covertly to the United States on Saturday evening in his first foreign trip since entering the role, Channel 13 news reports, without citing sources.

Zini reportedly traveled to meet his counterparts from the FBI and discuss a series of “sensitive matters,” including settler violence in the West Bank and the spiriting away of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair from Miami to Israel amid an Iranian plot to kill him.

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