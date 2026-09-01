Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Trump says US strikes target Iranian effort to rebuild radar system

By AP 1 September 2026, 11:43 pm Edit

US President Donald Trump tells Fox News that the latest round of strikes focused heavily on efforts to reconstruct radar that had been decimated by earlier US-Israel strikes in the six-month old conflict.

Trump, in a phone call with the network, says the US military has been monitoring Iran’s efforts to rebuild radar systems and waited until the work was almost completed before carrying out the strikes, according to correspondent Trey Yingst.

Earlier, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country was ready to return to a ceasefire agreement brokered with the US in June if Washington was willing to abide by the terms.

But Trump appeared to pour cold water on the possibility of a return to the ceasefire, at least in the near term. Yingst says Trump told him, “I think an agreement with them isn’t worth the paper it’s written on.”

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