Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

UK to unveil ‘comprehensive’ response to Israeli West Bank settlement plans in coming weeks

By Reuters Today, 5:23 pm Edit
This picture taken from the E1 area northeast of Jerusalem shows vehicles moving along a highway near the West Bank settlement of Ma'ale Adumim on February 4, 2026. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP)
This picture taken from the E1 area northeast of Jerusalem shows vehicles moving along a highway near the West Bank settlement of Ma'ale Adumim on February 4, 2026. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP)

Britain will set out a “comprehensive” package of measures on Israeli settlements in the West Bank in the coming weeks, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband says.

Miliband tells lawmakers that Israel’s E1 settlement project would cut across land which the Palestinians seek for a state and “risks making a Palestinian state unviable.”

“This government will not acquiesce in the destruction of the two-state solution,” he says. “We will act and I will set out a comprehensive set of measures in the coming weeks.”

Britain and other European nations have criticized Israel’s plans, while Prime Minister Andy Burnham said before taking office that he was “looking at measures to ban trade in goods with illegal settlements.”

The Times reported on Monday that US President Donald Trump’s administration is “closely” tracking any plans to introduce a trade ban.

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