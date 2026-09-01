UK to unveil ‘comprehensive’ response to Israeli West Bank settlement plans in coming weeks

Britain will set out a “comprehensive” package of measures on Israeli settlements in the West Bank in the coming weeks, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband says.

Miliband tells lawmakers that Israel’s E1 settlement project would cut across land which the Palestinians seek for a state and “risks making a Palestinian state unviable.”

“This government will not acquiesce in the destruction of the two-state solution,” he says. “We will act and I will set out a comprehensive set of measures in the coming weeks.”

Britain and other European nations have criticized Israel’s plans, while Prime Minister Andy Burnham said before taking office that he was “looking at measures to ban trade in goods with illegal settlements.”

The Times reported on Monday that US President Donald Trump’s administration is “closely” tracking any plans to introduce a trade ban.