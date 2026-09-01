Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Defense minister says senior Hamas member captured a short time ago

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 12:52 pm 2 Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

People gather around a destroyed vehicle following an Israeli strike in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City on September 1, 2026. (Omar AL-QATTAA/AFP)
People gather around a destroyed vehicle following an Israeli strike in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City on September 1, 2026. (Omar AL-QATTAA/AFP)

Defense Minister Israel Katz says a senior Hamas member was captured a short while ago, after an Israeli-backed Palestinian militia reportedly carried out a raid in Gaza City with Israeli air support.

Katz does not provide any further details. An Israeli security source claims the captured Hamas commander is the chief of the terror group’s internal security apparatus.

Speaking from the Gaza border community of Netiv Haasara, Katz says that “even as we stand here, the activity of our forces in Gaza City continues at all times.”

“A short while ago, a senior Hamas terrorist was arrested. This is our policy: We do not wait for threats, we pursue Hamas terrorists, thwart them, and destroy their terror infrastructure,” Katz says.

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