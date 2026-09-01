Defense minister says senior Hamas member captured a short time ago

Defense Minister Israel Katz says a senior Hamas member was captured a short while ago, after an Israeli-backed Palestinian militia reportedly carried out a raid in Gaza City with Israeli air support.

Katz does not provide any further details. An Israeli security source claims the captured Hamas commander is the chief of the terror group’s internal security apparatus.

Speaking from the Gaza border community of Netiv Haasara, Katz says that “even as we stand here, the activity of our forces in Gaza City continues at all times.”

“A short while ago, a senior Hamas terrorist was arrested. This is our policy: We do not wait for threats, we pursue Hamas terrorists, thwart them, and destroy their terror infrastructure,” Katz says.