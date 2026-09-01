Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026
Tanker struck by three projectiles while sailing out of Strait of Hormuz, monitor says
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A tanker has reported being struck by three projectiles while sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz, 17 nautical miles east of Oman’s Khasab, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) says.
No casualties or environmental impact have been reported, UKMTO says.
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