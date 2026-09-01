Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Iranian official says 2 killed, others wounded at wedding by US attack

By AFP 1 September 2026, 10:58 pm Edit

An Iranian official says that two people were killed and several others were wounded by a US attack while attending a wedding in the south.

“A residential home was attacked while people were holding a wedding ceremony,” Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Hormozgan province, tells state television, adding that “two people were reported martyred and a number of others wounded.”

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