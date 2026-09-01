Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026
Iranian official says 2 killed, others wounded at wedding by US attack
- See more Times of Israel on Google - add us as a Preferred Source
An Iranian official says that two people were killed and several others were wounded by a US attack while attending a wedding in the south.
“A residential home was attacked while people were holding a wedding ceremony,” Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Hormozgan province, tells state television, adding that “two people were reported martyred and a number of others wounded.”
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here