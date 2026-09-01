Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Energy minister says he’ll ensure water supply to all homes amid desalination plan shutdowns

Today, 4:47 pm Edit
Emergency drinking water tanks are placed near the Old City of Jerusalem amid nationwide water supply disruptions, September 1, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Emergency drinking water tanks are placed near the Old City of Jerusalem amid nationwide water supply disruptions, September 1, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Energy Minister Eli Cohen reassures the public that there will be an uninterrupted water supply to homes, even with most desalination plants shut down for the second time in days.

“The State of Israel has a dependable water supply, and we will ensure the regular supply of water to all homes throughout the country,” Cohen says.

His statement comes after local authorities were told to limit the use of public water, and to reduce irrigation in agriculture and public parks and gardens.

Five out of the country’s six desalination stations first shut down Saturday due to high levels of turbidity, or murkiness, apparently due to microalgae being carried to Israel’s southern coast by waves from the Nile Delta. They had reopened on Monday.

Cohen says the phenomenon was extremely rare and “not seen in the last 20 years.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.