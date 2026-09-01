Energy minister says he’ll ensure water supply to all homes amid desalination plan shutdowns

Energy Minister Eli Cohen reassures the public that there will be an uninterrupted water supply to homes, even with most desalination plants shut down for the second time in days.

“The State of Israel has a dependable water supply, and we will ensure the regular supply of water to all homes throughout the country,” Cohen says.

His statement comes after local authorities were told to limit the use of public water, and to reduce irrigation in agriculture and public parks and gardens.

Five out of the country’s six desalination stations first shut down Saturday due to high levels of turbidity, or murkiness, apparently due to microalgae being carried to Israel’s southern coast by waves from the Nile Delta. They had reopened on Monday.

Cohen says the phenomenon was extremely rare and “not seen in the last 20 years.”