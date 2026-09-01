Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

North Korea and US show signs of resuming dialogue, South Korean lawmaker says

By Reuters Today, 8:49 am Edit

North Korea and the United States are showing signs of resuming dialogue, a South Korean lawmaker says after being briefed by Seoul’s intelligence agency.

There has, however, been no confirmation of specific contacts between Pyongyang and Washington, he tells a televised briefing.

“Regarding a North Korea-US summit, there was an assessment that talks could be possible at anytime,” lawmaker Youn Kun-young says.

US President Donald Trump said last month he ​planned to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this year after he ordered a major scaling back of annual military exercises between the United States and South Korea.The two met three times in 2018 and ​2019.

Youn also tells reporters that Seoul’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) believes that North Korea is continuing to take steps to position Kim Jong Un’s daughter, known as Ju Ae, as his successor.

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