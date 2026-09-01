Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Iran’s president says Tehran would ‘immediately’ reciprocate if US returns to June deal

By AFP Today, 9:19 am Edit

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says that Tehran would “immediately” reciprocate if the United States returns to a June deal aimed at ending their war.

“I state explicitly that if the United States returns to its commitments under the aforementioned memorandum of understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately take reciprocal action,” Pezeshkian says at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan, according to the website of the Iranian presidency.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.