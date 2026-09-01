Iran’s president says Tehran would ‘immediately’ reciprocate if US returns to June deal

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says that Tehran would “immediately” reciprocate if the United States returns to a June deal aimed at ending their war.

“I state explicitly that if the United States returns to its commitments under the aforementioned memorandum of understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately take reciprocal action,” Pezeshkian says at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan, according to the website of the Iranian presidency.