Ben Gvir’s party says it distributed children’s book glorifying him, depicting Arab MKs as ‘enemy’ at dozens of schools

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party says hundreds of its activists handed out a children’s book about his time in office outside dozens of schools across the country to mark the start of the school year.

The book, “HaSar SheLo Atzar” (The Minister Who Didn’t Stop), includes a charicature of an angry Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara cursing Ben Gvir in anger, and calls Arab MKs Ahmad Tibi and Mansour Abbas “enemies from within” comparable to the “enemies from without” Iran and Hezbollah.

Told in rhymes, the book also touts Ben Gvir’s expansion of private gun ownership and civilian security squads, his successful effort to pass a death penalty law for Palestinian terrorists, and his increased efforts to raze Bedouin structures built in the Negev without permits.

Ben Gvir himself will attend a party convention in Netanya this evening to officially launch the book, the party says.

קצת לפני שמשיקים מחר את הספר באופן רשמי, שולח לכם גרסא מיוחדת ומונפשת של השר שלא עצר, צפיה מהנה… עופר רוזנבאום pic.twitter.com/gbB4dHIlkH — ????????✡️????????SELECTIVIT ????????✡️???????? (@selectivit) September 1, 2026

Central Elections Committee chairman Noam Sohlberg, who is the deputy president of the Supreme Court, overnight rejected a motion by the Movement for Quality Government to ban the book’s distribution.

Parents at a secular public school in Jerusalem called the municipality and police on activists who set up a stand to distribute the book outside the school this morning, Kan news reports, without saying if the authorities took any action.

A mother outside the school tells the outlet that the first day of the school year “should be a happy occasion, and instead the kids come and see a stand of hate.”