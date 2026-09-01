FBI’s Kash Patel hosts Shin Bet chief Zini in Washington

Shin Bet chief David Zini holds his first meeting with FBI director Kash Patel in Washington.

Patel says the meeting focused on “our shared work together, including counterterrorism efforts, breaking terrorist financing networks, intelligence sharing and building our technological capabilities like counter unmanned aerial systems (UAS) training.”

This is Zini’s first publicized visit to the US since taking over the Shin Bet last October.

Honored to host Israeli Security Agency Director General David Zini at @FBI HQ – great meeting on our shared work together including counterterrorism efforts, breaking terrorist financing networks, intelligence sharing, and building our technological capabilities like counter UAS… pic.twitter.com/Hdh86L9eSv — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 1, 2026