Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

FBI’s Kash Patel hosts Shin Bet chief Zini in Washington

By Jacob Magid 1 September 2026, 6:40 pm Edit

Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

Shin Bet chief David Zini holds his first meeting with FBI director Kash Patel in Washington.

Patel says the meeting focused on “our shared work together, including counterterrorism efforts, breaking terrorist financing networks, intelligence sharing and building our technological capabilities like counter unmanned aerial systems (UAS) training.”

This is Zini’s first publicized visit to the US since taking over the Shin Bet last October.

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