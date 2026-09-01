Iran says it has enough foreign currency despite US sanctions

Iran has sufficient foreign currency reserves despite US sanctions, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati says, after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tehran was lashing out because it was losing the economic war.

The central bank is ready to inject up to $2 billion into the foreign exchange market to calm recent volatility, Hemmati says, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“I am telling the president of the United States: Iran has [foreign] currency and it has enough,” he adds.

His comments appear aimed at reassuring markets after Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, pointed to growing difficulties for an economy facing US sanctions and a naval blockade.

Hemmati says the central bank is continuing to collect foreign currency receivables and has domestic reserves as well as other resources, though he adds that details of those cannot be disclosed.