Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Palestinian elderly couple allegedly beaten by settlers in West Bank village

Today, 3:44 am 1 Edit

An elderly Palestinian woman has been hospitalized with a serious head injury after being beaten by settlers during a raid of the central West Bank village of Burqa earlier tonight, the Red Crescent emergency service claims.

The woman’s husband was also injured, and several sheep belonging to residents of the village were stolen, according to Al Jazeera.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.