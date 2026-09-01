Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026
Palestinian elderly couple allegedly beaten by settlers in West Bank village
- See more Times of Israel on Google - add us as a Preferred Source
An elderly Palestinian woman has been hospitalized with a serious head injury after being beaten by settlers during a raid of the central West Bank village of Burqa earlier tonight, the Red Crescent emergency service claims.
The woman’s husband was also injured, and several sheep belonging to residents of the village were stolen, according to Al Jazeera.
مستوطنون يعتدون بالضرب المبرح على المسنة فاطمة معطان وزوجها وجيه حمدان في بلدة برقة قضاء رام الله ما أدى إلى إصابتها في رأسها إصابة بليغة وسرقة عدد من أغنامهما#فيديو pic.twitter.com/VejbmbLKL1
— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) August 31, 2026
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here