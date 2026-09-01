Palestinian elderly couple allegedly beaten by settlers in West Bank village

An elderly Palestinian woman has been hospitalized with a serious head injury after being beaten by settlers during a raid of the central West Bank village of Burqa earlier tonight, the Red Crescent emergency service claims.

The woman’s husband was also injured, and several sheep belonging to residents of the village were stolen, according to Al Jazeera.

مستوطنون يعتدون بالضرب المبرح على المسنة فاطمة معطان وزوجها وجيه حمدان في بلدة برقة قضاء رام الله ما أدى إلى إصابتها في رأسها إصابة بليغة وسرقة عدد من أغنامهما#فيديو pic.twitter.com/VejbmbLKL1 — الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) August 31, 2026