Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Netanyahu hosts DR Congo president, both agree to expand security, economic ties

By Nava Freiberg 1 September 2026, 8:57 pm Edit

Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) met the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi in Jerusalem on September 1, 2026 (Maayan Toaf/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) met the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi in Jerusalem on September 1, 2026 (Maayan Toaf/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi in his office today, hailing Israel’s “wonderful friendship” with the Central African country, according to a readout from the Prime Minister’s Office.

During their meeting, which Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also attended, the two leaders “agreed to strengthen economic and security ties between the two countries.”

“This is a wonderful friendship. We are strengthening it, and this visit will help strengthen it even further,” Netanyahu says in the readout.

The two countries have boosted ties in recent years amid efforts by Israel to expand diplomatic relations in Africa. Tshisekedi announced in 2023 he would move the Congolese embassy to Jerusalem, and Israel plans to open an official embassy in Kinshasa in return, though both moves have been delayed.

In July, Sa’ar and DRC Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba signed memorandums of understanding focused on diplomatic training, agriculture, health care, and technology.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.