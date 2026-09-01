Netanyahu hosts DR Congo president, both agree to expand security, economic ties

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi in his office today, hailing Israel’s “wonderful friendship” with the Central African country, according to a readout from the Prime Minister’s Office.

During their meeting, which Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also attended, the two leaders “agreed to strengthen economic and security ties between the two countries.”

“This is a wonderful friendship. We are strengthening it, and this visit will help strengthen it even further,” Netanyahu says in the readout.

The two countries have boosted ties in recent years amid efforts by Israel to expand diplomatic relations in Africa. Tshisekedi announced in 2023 he would move the Congolese embassy to Jerusalem, and Israel plans to open an official embassy in Kinshasa in return, though both moves have been delayed.

In July, Sa’ar and DRC Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba signed memorandums of understanding focused on diplomatic training, agriculture, health care, and technology.