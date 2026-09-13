Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026
Poland says Russian drone struck Ukrainian fuel station close to Polish border
A Russian drone struck a fuel station 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Polish border during Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, a spokeswoman for the Polish interior ministry tells AFP.
“The unmanned aircraft hit a fuel station in the town of Yahodyn, 2 km from the Polish border,” spokeswoman Karolina Galecka says, adding that “as a result of the strike, two trucks… caught fire.”
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