Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026

Poland says Russian drone struck Ukrainian fuel station close to Polish border

By AFP Today, 7:50 pm
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A Russian drone struck a fuel station 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Polish border during Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, a spokeswoman for the Polish interior ministry tells AFP.

“The unmanned aircraft hit a fuel station in the town of Yahodyn, 2 km from the Polish border,” spokeswoman Karolina Galecka says, adding that “as a result of the strike, two trucks… caught fire.”

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