Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026

Ukraine says Boris Johnson, David Petraeus were at station before Russian train strike

By AFP Today, 7:59 pm
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Ukraine’s state railway operator says top Western figures — including former prime minister Boris Johnson and ex-CIA director David Petraeus — were at a west Ukrainian train station shortly before Russia struck a Warsaw-bound train there.

“Shortly before the locomotive was hit at the Ukrainian-Polish border, a diplomatic train was at Yagodyn station,” Ukraine’s rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia says in a statement.

“There were, among others, security advisers from several EU member states and former European leaders on board, including former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In another train that was at Yagodyn station at the very moment of the attack was former CIA Director David Petraeus.”

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