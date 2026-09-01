Likud demands Yair Golan condemn posters targeting Ohana’s children

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party demands that The Democrats chairman Yair Golan condemn the “despicable” posters denigrating Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana (Likud) that were posted this morning along the path his children take to school.

One poster declared, “No forgiveness for the collaborator with the one who funded Hamas.” Another called him “A collaborator in the robbery and plunder,” apparently referring to criticism of state funds going to various narrow coalition causes.

In a statement, Likud insists that Golan also denounce support for the posters “shown by members of his party, Ami Dror and Amir Shperling,” adding that backing posts that target family members “crosses a red line.”

Speaking with The Times of Israel this morning, a spokesman distanced the left-wing party from a tweet by Shperling, a former comedy writer and member of The Democrats’ media team, in which he wrote to Ohana that “we’ve only just begun.”

In a separate post, Dror, an anti-government protest leader who joined the party in January before withdrawing from its primary, called Ohana a “zero” who will end up in prison because his actions led to the deaths of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

“I wish Ella and David a good life, that they cut off all contact with you, and that they remember, every day, every hour, that there are so many children who didn’t go to school today only because of their contemptible father and his traitorous friends,” Dror wrote, naming Ohana’s children.