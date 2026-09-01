Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Netanyahu says captured Hamas commander was chief of the terror group’s internal security apparatus

By Emanuel Fabian 1 September 2026, 6:56 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Muein al-Arabid, head of Hamas's internal security apparatus, was captured by Israel on September 1, 2026. (Social media/ used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
Muein al-Arabid, head of Hamas's internal security apparatus, was captured by Israel on September 1, 2026. (Social media/ used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Hamas commander captured earlier today in Gaza City was chief of the terror group’s internal security apparatus.

He was named earlier as Muein al-Arabid.

“I commend the Shin Bet and the IDF, who in a bold operation arrested today the head of Hamas’s internal security apparatus near his home in Gaza,” Netanyahu says in a statement.

Netanyahu says the captured officer is “one of Hamas’s most senior leaders, was responsible for hiding and moving our hostages, hiding senior Hamas officials, force build-up, and attempting to restore the capabilities of the terror organization.”

“Recently, he was engaged in efforts to restore Hamas’s governance in Gaza, in deception regarding the issue of demilitarizing the Strip, and assisted in carrying out terror attacks against our forces and our civilians,” he says.

Netanyahu adds that Israel “will continue to pursue all Hamas leaders and everyone who took part in the October 7 massacre.”

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