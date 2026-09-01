Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026
Alarm sirens activated in Jordan amid Iranian strikes, state TV says
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Alarm sirens have been activated in Jordan’s Mafraq and Aqaba governorates, state TV reports, as Iran launched attacks against U.S. interests and bases in the region in retaliation for its strikes on Iran.
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