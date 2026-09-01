Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Alarm sirens activated in Jordan amid Iranian strikes, state TV says

By Reuters 1 September 2026, 11:35 pm Edit

Alarm sirens have been activated in Jordan’s Mafraq and Aqaba governorates, state TV reports, as Iran launched attacks against U.S. interests and bases in the region in retaliation for its strikes on Iran.

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