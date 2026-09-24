Netanyahu arrives at UN ahead of speech to General Assembly
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the United Nations complex in Manhattan ahead of his address to the General Assembly.
Footage shows him putting on a red tie, shaking hands with police officers, and walking through the UN building, holding the hand of his wife, Sara.
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